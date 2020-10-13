Australian Vintage Limited (AVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Australian Vintage Limited (ASX:AVG) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This is a boost from Australian Vintage’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99.

In other Australian Vintage news, insider John Davies purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.46 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,300.00 ($33,071.43).

Australian Vintage Ltd produces, packages, markets, and distributes wine. The company operates through Australasia/North America Packaged, UK/Europe, Cellar Door, Australasia/North America Bulk Wine and Processing, and Vineyards segments. It offers wine under the Miranda, Nepenthe, McGuigan Wines, Tempus Two, and Passion Pop brands.

