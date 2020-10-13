Axe (AXE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.23 Million

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0804 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. Axe has a market cap of $422,911.49 and $2.23 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000369 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000072 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . Axe’s official website is axerunners.com

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.