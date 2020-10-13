Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

AXGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,493,000. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXGT stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.68. 2,157,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,313. Axovant Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.24. Research analysts anticipate that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axovant Gene Therapies Company Profile

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

