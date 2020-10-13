AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. B.Riley Securit cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley Securities cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

AXTI stock remained flat at $$6.31 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 375,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,151. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $258.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.13 and a beta of 1.93. AXT has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $6.74.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXT will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $30,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 19,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $128,606.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,793.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,870 shares of company stock worth $603,798. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in AXT by 2,971.4% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,000 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 729,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 31,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 30,549 shares in the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

