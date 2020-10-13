Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/12/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

10/8/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

10/1/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/28/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/25/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/19/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/5/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/26/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2020 – Ballard Power Systems is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at National Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating.

8/20/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

8/20/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/17/2020 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

BLDP traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,405,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,871. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $21.61.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 514.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 220,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 820,608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1,896.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 36.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after buying an additional 123,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

