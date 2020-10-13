Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €2.60 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.49 ($2.93).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

