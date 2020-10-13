Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.86.

BAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $83,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,234 shares of company stock worth $213,106 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Bandwidth by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 20.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded up $9.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.53. The stock had a trading volume of 521,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,101. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $188.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.35 and a 200-day moving average of $125.41.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

