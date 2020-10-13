BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BKNIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BANKINTER S A/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BANKINTER S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BANKINTER S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BANKINTER S A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. BANKINTER S A/S has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

