Barclays Increases Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target to $50.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its target price increased by Barclays from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $33.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.23. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $30.59.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

In other news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 256,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,782,801.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $685,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 457,502 shares of company stock worth $14,695,175. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,185,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,508,000 after acquiring an additional 865,961 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,072,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,444,000 after purchasing an additional 61,360 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,608,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,866,000 after buying an additional 169,237 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,991,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,197,000 after buying an additional 1,036,602 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

