BASIC Price Reaches $0.0071 (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. BASIC has a total market cap of $19.01 million and approximately $247,454.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC token can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00270791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00098128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00036801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.43 or 0.01497550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00155263 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,684,444,367 tokens. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.