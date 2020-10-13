Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) Receives €79.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €77.25 ($90.88).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAYN shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

FRA:BAYN traded up €0.41 ($0.48) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €46.73 ($54.98). 3,390,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €58.54. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

