BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBAVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of BBAVY remained flat at $$11.67 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

