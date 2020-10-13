BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in BCE by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in BCE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 17,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

BCE traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 50,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.247 dividend. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. Scotiabank downgraded BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

