Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) PT Raised to $25.00 at Maxim Group

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) had its price objective lifted by Maxim Group from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.40 million, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.11. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 74.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. The business had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envision Solar International, Inc engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.