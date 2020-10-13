Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $587,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 212.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,148,000 after buying an additional 192,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.47.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.89. 17,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,743. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.26 and a 200-day moving average of $247.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

