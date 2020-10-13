(BEEM) (NYSE:BEEM) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

(BEEM) (NYSE:BEEM) had its price objective raised by Maxim Group from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

BEEM stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. (BEEM) has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

(BEEM) (NYSE:BEEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter.

Envision Solar International, Inc engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

