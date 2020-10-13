Bel Fuse, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 58.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $17.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a market cap of $132.45 million, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.90.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.65. Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $121.17 million during the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.