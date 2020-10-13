BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of BKGFY opened at $59.01 on Friday. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $77.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $1.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This is an increase from BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.50%.

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

