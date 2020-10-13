BidaskClub Downgrades Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMOT. TheStreet upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allied Motion Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average is $35.54. The company has a market cap of $430.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $86.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

