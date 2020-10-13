BidaskClub Lowers Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CZR. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Union Gaming Research increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.38.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $53.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $70.74.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

