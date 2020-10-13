BidaskClub Lowers Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a market cap of $558.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $116.25 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth $54,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.