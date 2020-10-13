BidaskClub Lowers IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:IMV opened at $3.69 on Friday. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. IMV had a negative net margin of 7,814.78% and a negative return on equity of 328.42%. Analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

