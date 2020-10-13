BidaskClub Upgrades Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CALA. ValuEngine cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calithera Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.92.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,942,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,363,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 767,571 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,438,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,275,000 after purchasing an additional 503,754 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,551,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 221,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

