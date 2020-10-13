Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Big Lots from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.08.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $50.65 on Friday. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.51.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $819,750.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 141,724 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Big Lots by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Big Lots by 3,998.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 98,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 95,992 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 320,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 19,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

