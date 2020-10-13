BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BigCommerce from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.32. 2,596,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,217. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.43.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

