BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.97.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $408.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.81. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.27 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,206,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,890.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 60,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

