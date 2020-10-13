Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $357.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.96.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $291.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,174. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.01 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

