Bitcloud One Day Volume Reaches $11.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $83,844.03 and $11.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 34,706,211 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

