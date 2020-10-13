BitCoen Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $164.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $81,274.13 and $164.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCoen has traded up 61.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.78 or 0.01201626 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,192.55 or 1.15897464 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001042 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

