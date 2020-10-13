Bitcoin SV 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $666.37 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $169.39 or 0.01473783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, OTCBTC, Bitbns and Coinbit. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.14 billion and approximately $666.37 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00268630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00098475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00037483 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00155502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008787 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,541,290 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Kraken, CoinZest, Bittrex, Bitrue, Trade Satoshi, Hotbit, OTCBTC, CoinEx, Binance, Bitkub, Poloniex, Coinbit, Koinex, Upbit, YoBit, Kucoin, CoinBene, HitBTC, OKEx, Indodax, Gate.io, Coinsuper, DragonEX, Bibox, MBAex, WazirX, Coinsquare, Bit-Z, SouthXchange, Bitbns, ZB.COM, IDAX, Korbit, Altcoin Trader, Bitfinex, BX Thailand, Huobi, Bithumb, FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.