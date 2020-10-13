Bitcore (BTX) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001726 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Bit-Z. Bitcore has a total market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $62.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,382.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.02 or 0.03329707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.79 or 0.02220818 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00437656 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.01119975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010429 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00618228 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00046990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Bitcore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,433,943 coins and its circulating supply is 17,932,984 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, QBTC, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Exrates and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

