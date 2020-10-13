Bitzeny Reaches Market Capitalization of $104,448.61 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 36% against the dollar. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $104,448.61 and approximately $26.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00437461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

