BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Lessened by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock stock traded up $27.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $642.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $570.34 and its 200 day moving average is $536.66. The company has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $620.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total value of $1,740,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $645.00 to $665.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.75.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

