Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Lowered by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co lessened its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,375,990 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.37. The stock had a trading volume of 28,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,587. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

