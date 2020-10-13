Blocknet Trading Up 14.9% Over Last Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. Blocknet has a total market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $7,900.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00009465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000132 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,188,635 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

