Blockpass (PASS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $177,742.14

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. Blockpass has a market cap of $177,742.14 and $29.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockpass has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00269401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00099082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.16 or 0.01470876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00154930 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass launched on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

