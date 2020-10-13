BLOCKv Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $4.59 million and $230,640.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00041346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 67.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.41 or 0.04809015 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031948 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.