B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 473 ($6.18).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 498 ($6.51) on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 245.60 ($3.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 516.19 ($6.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 476.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 405.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 55.26.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

