BMO Capital Markets Increases Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target to $37.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TORXF. TD Securities lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

