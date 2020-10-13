Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives $37.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from $33.65 to $39.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of BOWFF stock remained flat at $$21.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $998.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk REIT had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $84.27 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

