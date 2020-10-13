Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BYPLF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

OTCMKTS BYPLF remained flat at $$7.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.92. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

