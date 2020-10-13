Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Plans $1.60 Dividend

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) announced a dividend on Monday, September 28th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.60 per share by the construction company on Monday, November 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. BofA Securities lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $128,421.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,442.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 16,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $777,834.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,287.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

