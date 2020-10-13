Boosted Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $190,889.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $747,110.40 and $190,889.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance token can currently be purchased for about $12.48 or 0.00108464 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00269271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00098794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00037475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.19 or 0.01470116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00155658 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

