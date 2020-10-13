Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,287 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn makes up approximately 1.4% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 2.01% of Boot Barn worth $16,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.7% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 19.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 9.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. 140166 upgraded Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.29. 12,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,475. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.