Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

EPAY traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,914. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.36, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.25. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.16 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $69,938.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,261,954.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $46,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,306,137 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 165.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

