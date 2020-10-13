BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Bought by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,366 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in BP by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth $1,565,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,056 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BP by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BP. TheStreet lowered shares of BP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.99.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 892,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,464,279. BP plc has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP plc will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.