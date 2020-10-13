BQT Reaches Market Capitalization of $729,268.41 (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, BQT has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. BQT has a market capitalization of $729,268.41 and $1,433.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BQT token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00041346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 67.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.41 or 0.04809015 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031948 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT (BQTX) is a token. It was first traded on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . The official website for BQT is bqt.io . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

