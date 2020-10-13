Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Brickworks’s previous final dividend of $0.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$12.84 and its 200-day moving average is A$15.52.

In other Brickworks news, insider Lindsay Partridge bought 26,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$19.16 ($13.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$515,729.72 ($368,378.37).

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products in Australia. The company operates through Building Products, Property, and Investments segments. It manufactures vitrified clay, concrete, and timber products for use in the building industry. The company's products include bricks, masonry blocks, pavers, roof tiles, floor tiles, precast walling and flooring panels, and fiber cement walling panels, as well as specialized façade systems, terracotta roof tiles, and retaining wall systems.

