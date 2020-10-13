Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brigham Minerals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Shares of MNRL opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $556.01 million, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 2.54. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 2.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $44,098,781.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ben M. Brigham bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 112.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,937,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,627,000 after buying an additional 2,085,381 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,866,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,309,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,399,000 after purchasing an additional 406,666 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 27.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,998,000 after purchasing an additional 362,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.