Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives $382.48 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $382.48.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Truist increased their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $381.29. 8,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,696. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.20 and a 200 day moving average of $307.75. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $385.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.06, for a total value of $1,820,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,987 shares of company stock valued at $216,643,755 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Broadcom by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.